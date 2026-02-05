Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: Here’s where to watch today’s big presentation

The next big Nintendo Direct takes place today, promising half an hour of new announcements.

Today’s Nintendo Direct is a Partner Showcase, which means Nintendo will be taking a back seat and letting third-party developers and publishers announce their upcoming wares.

The last Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase took place in July 2025, where the featured games included Final Fantasy Tactics, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Star Wars Outlaws, Octopath Traveler 0, and more.

As such, Switch and Switch 2 owners can expect to see announcements of brand new games, ports of existing games and confirmed release dates for previously announced Switch 2 titles.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be broadcast globally at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am on Thursday, February 5

6am on Thursday, February 5 US (Eastern) – 9am on Thursday, February 5

9am on Thursday, February 5 UK (GMT) – 2pm on Thursday, February 5

2pm on Thursday, February 5 Japan – 11pm on Thursday, February 5

11pm on Thursday, February 5 Australia – 1am on Friday, February 6

You can watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase either through the stream embedded at the top of this page, or on the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch Partner Showcase: What do we know so far?

As ever, Nintendo has been remaining tight-lipped about exactly what games we can expect to see during today’s Partner Showcase.

What we do know is that you almost certainly won’t be seeing any first-person games, so anyone hoping to see more of the likes of Rhythm Heaven Groove, Pokémon Pokopia, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book or Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will have to wait for Nintendo’s next first-party Direct.

In terms of what we will see, there are a number of big games that have been confirmed for Switch 2 but don’t yet have release dates.

These include the likes of The Duskbloods, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and South of Midnight. Could any of these games appear with confirmed released dates? Time will tell.

Two games you can likely expect to see during the Direct are Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition.

Both games were previously confirmed for Switch 2, and a leak today suggests that both their release dates are set to be announced during the Direct, with Fallout 4 maybe even being a surprise ‘shadow drop’ today.

Of course, Partner Showcases always have brand new games too, so expect some surprise new games, as well as Switch 2 ports for existing games on other formats.