Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase: Here’s where to watch today’s presentation

Nintendo will be hosting its latest Nintendo Direct later today, in the form of an Indie World Showcase.

While these are generally presented in the same way as a normal Nintendo Direct, as the name suggests Indie World shows are more focused on games made by smaller independent studios rather than larger first-party or third-party publishers.

According to Nintendo, today’s Indie World presentation will last 15 minutes, and will feature “new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch“.

The Indie World Showcase will be broadcast today, August 7, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am



9am2pm10pm12am (August 9)

You can watch the Indie World Showcase either through the stream embedded at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase: What do we know so far?

Obviously, given its name, anyone expecting to see first-party Nintendo games during the Indie World Showcase is going to be disappointed.

The presentation will instead feature game reveals from indie publishers. Some of these could be brand new games that have never been seen before, others could be existing indie games that are being confirmed for Switch or Switch 2 ports.

Naturally, fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong will once again be wondering if today’s the day we finally get a release date, because it’s now become something of a meme that it never happens during any showcase. Given the relatively small nature of the Indie World presentation, however, it feels like Silksong’s release announcement may be saved for a larger show.