Nintendo Direct: Here’s where to watch today’s hour-long presentation

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation takes place today, and it promises to be one of the most interesting showcases yet.

Nintendo has confirmed that today’s Nintendo Direct presentation will last an hour, stating that it will feature “roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games”.

This hour-long runtime makes it the longest ever Nintendo Direct (not counting special console reveals).

The Nintendo Direct presentation will be broadcast today, September 12, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am

6am US (Eastern) – 9am

9am UK (BST) – 2pm

2pm Japan – 10pm

10pm Australia – 12am (September 13)

You can watch the Nintendo Direct presentation either through the stream embedded at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct September 2025: What do we know so far?

As ever, Nintendo is being tight-lipped about exactly what will be shown during today’s Nintendo Direct, so given that it’s an hour long there are going to be plenty of surprises in there.

One thing that’s almost certain, however, is that we’ll get some sort of Mario-related content, because Saturday is the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo released a number of games and other campaigns during the 35th anniversary five years ago, so it seems all but guaranteed that it’s preparing to make some 40th anniversary announcements too.

Further reading 1 What does Nintendo have planned for Super Mario’s 40th anniversary? A new game? DLC? The return of some classics? Here's our most wanted reveals for Mario's 40th

This could mean games, but it’ll also likely mean the first peek at the second Super Mario Bros movie. Until recently, it was believed that the film would be called Super Mario World due to a quickly redacted Universal press release a number of months ago.

However, recent revelations now make it more likely that the film is actually called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – hopefully today’s Direct confirms it once and for all.

The Direct will also be Nintendo’s latest opportunity to confirm new Switch and Switch 2 games in development. Three Nintendo games are confirmed to release by the end of this year – Pokémon Legends: Z-A on October 16, Kirby Air Riders on November 20, and Metroid Prime 4.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is set to release this Winter (which could mean late 2025 or early 2026), and Splatoon Raiders has also been announced with no release window. Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are coming to the original Switch in 2026, but beyond that no other first-party Nintendo games are currently known.