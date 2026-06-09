Nintendo Direct: Here’s everything announced during Nintendo’s show

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation has ended.

During its 50-minute showcase, Nintendo revealed some new games, as well as new information on existing titles.

A number of new third-party games and Switch 2 ports of existing games were also announced.

Here’s everything that was announced today, in the order it was revealed.

Rhythm Heaven Groove gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer was shown for Rhythm Heaven Groove (aka Rhythm Paradise Groove).

The trailer showed off some of the game’s new multiplayer features, and an RPG-style mode where players attack enemies to the beat.

The game is set for release on Switch on July 2.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming to Switch 2

Capcom announced that its upcoming action adventure game Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming to Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version will be released on September 25, the same day as other versions.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is coming to Switch 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is also coming to Switch 2, but as an expanded version with new DLC content.

The Switch 2 version, along with the new Dark Arisen content, will be released on October 9.

On the same day, the Dark Arisen DLC will be available on other systems.

Stellar Blade is also coming to Switch 2

After numerous hints dropped by developer Shift Up, Stellar Blade is coming to Switch 2.

The port of the former PS5 exclusive will be released later this year, but no firm date has been set.

Orbitals is coming in September

Orbitals, the co-op adventure game set in a retro anime-inspired universe, received a release date.

The game will be released exclusively on Switch 2 on September 3.

Rayman Legends Retold gets a new trailer

More footage from Rayman Legends Retold, the remake of Rayman Legends, was shown.

The game is set to release on Switch 2 on October 1.

Big Walk is coming to Switch 2 in August

Big Walk, the co-operative multiplayer game from the creator of Untitled Goose Game, is coming to Switch 2.

The game will be available on Nintendo’s system on August 4.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet was announced

Bandai Namco and Kairosoft announced One Piece: Grand Gourmet, a management sim starring characters from the One Piece anime and manga.

“Build a floating restaurant with the Straw Hat Crew – cook up new dishes using Devil Fruit abilities, collect ingredients, and customize your space in a charming management sim,” the game’s description reads.

“Serve up an unforgettable dining experience, and watch familiar characters become regulars as your restaurant grows into the greatest restaurant on the seas.”

The game will be released on October 23 on Switch and Switch 2.

Pokémon Pokopia gets a free update today, paid DLC coming

Pokémon Pokopia gets a free update today which lets players use the new Dive move to explore the ocean floor and create their own underwater towns.

The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is also on the way. This will consist of three parts of DLC, with the first part Bubbly Basin coming in August.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave gets a release date

A new trailer for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave was shown, along with confirmation of the game’s release date.

The game will be coming to Switch 2 on September 17.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet is coming next year

GungHo announced Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet, an open-world adventure coming to Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

“In Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet, the first half of a two-part saga, the protagonist is hurtled into an unknown world after breaking a forbidden seal,” the game’s description reads. “Adventure across vast landscapes on a quest to return to Earth.”

A DK Challenge Event has started on Switch Online

A new Donkey Kong themed challenge event has started on Switch Online, and will run until September 1.

Players can take on challenges in various Donkey Kong games, to earn collectible digital Challenge Cards.

Donkey Kong Bananza‘s paid DLC is getting time-limited Mario content

The DK Island & Emerald Rush paid DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza is getting new limited-time Super Mario Bros content.

It’ll arrive in four waves, with the first coming today, and will include new outfits for Donkey Kong and Pauline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton announced

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle announced Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton, an 8-player survivor royale game coming later this year.

“Fight cursed spirits while competing against other players for points using simple movement controls and auto-attacks,” the description reads. “Victory comes down to smart positioning, precise timing, and strategic choices.”

Lords of the Fallen 2 is coming to Switch 2

A Switch 2 version of CI Games‘ upcoming action RPG Lords of the Fallen 2 was confirmed, joining the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.

The game will be released this Autumn.

Lies of P: Complete Edition is coming to Switch 2

The critically acclaimed Lies of P is coming to Switch 2 on August 6.

The Switch 2 version will include both the base game and the expansion Lies of P: Overture.

Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition is coming to Switch 2

Yet another Capcom game is getting the Switch 2 treatment, and this time it’s Devil May Cry 5.

It’s coming to Switch 2 later this month, on June 23, and will run at 60fps on both TV and handheld mode.

Muramasa: Revenant Blades is coming in 2027

Vanillaware and Marvelous have announced Muramasa: Revenant Blades, which combines Muramasa Rebirth and its add-on Genroku Legends.

The game will be coming to Switch and Switch 2 in early 2027, featuring new 4K graphics and an all-new English voiceover and localisation.

The main Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy is getting Switch 2 Editions

All three Xenoblade Chronicles games are getting Switch 2 Editions, joining the existing Xenoblade Chronicles X one.

Each Switch 2 Edition includes 4K60 graphics and new gameplay features.

The Switch 2 Edition of the first Xenoblade Chronicles is out today, with Part 2 coming on July 30 and Part 3 on December 3.

A brand new Xenoblade game, Xenoblade Genesis, is coming in 2027

Nintendo announced a new Xenoblade game coming in 2027.

The game will be called Xenoblade Genesis and promises “a new beginning for the series”.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is coming to Switch 2 in October

Nintendo has announced a new entry in its sports series.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will be released exclusively on Switch 2 on October 22.

It will feature 12 sports, all with motion controls, including the likes of tennis, volleyball and even thumb wrestling.

Runescape: Dragonwilds is coming to Switch 2

It was recently announced that RuneScape: Dragonwilds is leaving Steam Early Access and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in September.

You can now add Switch 2 to that list, as it too will be getting the version 1.0 release on September 15.

Hello Kitty Party Land announced, coming in October

Bandai Namco announced Hello Kitty Party Land, a party game coming to Switch and Switch 2 on October 29.

“Team up with your favorite Sanrio characters and jump into a lively collection of cute mini-games designed for fun with friends and family,” the official description reads.

A demo for Star Fox is out today

Star Fox is nearly with us, with its June 25 release date just weeks away.

Players can see what all the fuss is about with a free demo for the game, which is available on the Switch 2 eShop starting today.

Final Fantasy Resonance is Square Enix‘s next HD-2D game

Square Enix’s HD-2D art style has been a success, but players have been wondering if Final Fantasy will ever get the HD-2D treatment.

The answer is yes, and it’ll be a brand new adventure. Final Fantasy Resonance is coming to Switch and Switch 2 on October 22.

“Imagine what classic Final Fantasy could have become if pixel art kept evolving,” the official description says. “Final Fantasy Resonance is the first HD-2D Final Fantasy title blending pixel art with dynamic camera work.”

A sequel to Pikuniku is coming next year

Devolver Digital announced Pikuniku 2, which is coming to Switch 2 in 2027.

“The long-awaited adventure sequel sends Piku on a strange and whimsical mission to foil a dastardly plot,” Devolver says. “Wander, solve, and gossip your way through a charming, colorful world where not everything is as happy as it seems.”

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World announced

A new Dragon Quest Monsters game is coming to Switch and Switch 2 on December 3.

“From the iconic Slime to brand-new faces, discover hundreds of monsters to scout, train, and battle alongside,” Square Enix says.

“Mix and match your favorites or create entirely new companions through synthesis to build your dream team.”

The Duskbloods is getting a Closed Network Test

FromSoftware‘s multiplayer Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods still doesn’t have a release date, but you may be able to play it early.

A Closed Network Test is coming to the game later this summer.

Splatoon Raiders is getting its own Direct

Splatoon Raiders is the single-player Splatoon spin-off, set for a Switch 2 release on July 23.

The game will be getting its own Nintendo Direct on June 30, where more information will be revealed.

New Switch 2 Joy-Con colours are coming

To mark the release of Splatoon Raiders, new Switch 2 Joy-Con colours are coming.

The blue and light yellow colour scheme is inspired by the Splatoon’s group Deep Cut, and will be releasing on July 23 alongside the game.

Deltarune Chapter 5 is coming this month

The fifth chapter of Deltarune, Toby Fox‘s Undertale sequel, is coming on June 24.

As ever, it will be a free update for players who already own the game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to Switch 2

RPG fans can rejoice because Sega‘s critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio is finally coming to Switch 2.

The Atlus game will be released on November 12.

Minecraft is getting a Switch 2 Edition

A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Minecraft is coming later this year.

The Switch 2 version will support Vibrant Visuals, a graphics update with improved lighting, fog and more. Players will also be able to import their Switch worlds.

A Partner Spotlight reel highlighted 11 more games, some out today

As is always the case in Nintendo Directs, Nintendo also showed a ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting more third-party games.

Some of these – Rise of the Tomb Raider and Snowrunner – have been shadow-dropped today. The full list of games and release dates shown in the above trailer is:

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom and the Guide of Memories (early 2027)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (holiday 2026)

Observer: System Redux (June 18)

DayZ (2026)

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 (August 27)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (out today)

Tales of Eternia Remastered (October 16)

Snowrunner (out today)

Fitness Boxing 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (July 16)

Everbloom (Spring 2027)

Final Fantasy 14 Online (early access in August)

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Switch 2

All three Kingdom Hearts compilations are coming to Switch 2, and they’ll be native this time instead of cloud versions.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind are all coming on October 8, along with a bundle including all three.

Kingdom Hearts 4 got a new gameplay trailer, and Switch 2 day one confirmation

Brand new gameplay footage of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 4 was shown off.

Although a release window still wasn’t confirmed, it was at least confirmed that the Switch 2 will be receiving the game on day one.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has finally been confirmed

Nintendo ended the Direct with confirmation that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting a remake later this year.

Only a brief tease of in-engine was shown, with more information promised later in the year.