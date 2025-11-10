Nintendo Direct confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Nintendo will premiere the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in a special Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, November 12, it’s announced.

The Nintendo Direct will begin at 6am PT / 2pm GMT via YouTube and the Nintendo Today app.

In an announcement for the Direct published on Monday, Nintendo included the brand new movie artwork, which you can see on this page.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was first announced via a short teaser included in September’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, which confirmed the film will release in April 2026.

In addition, Nintendo and Illumination announced that returning voice actors will be Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Kay as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Join us on Wednesday, Nov 12, at 6am PT for the Nintendo Direct featuring the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie official trailer. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.



Watch here: https://t.co/KNSvfYk64l pic.twitter.com/PfTUJTyMQ3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2025

Earlier on Monday, artwork leaked via a Pillsbury cookies box confirmed that Yoshi will also appear in the movie sequel, as hinted at the end of the original. The packaging also suggests Bowser Jr. and Rosalina could appear in the Galaxy Movie.

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto discussed the Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the future of Super Mario games in a new interview with a Japanese magazine published this weekend.

Speaking to Casa Brutus magazine (transcribed by VGC), Miyamoto suggested that he’s confident Illumination and Nintendo will deliver a strong follow-up to the $1.3 billion-grossing original.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie was possible because so many people took action and worked together,” Miyamoto said, via machine translation. “As a producer, I tried to make sure the team functioned smoothly. Many of the people involved said they’d like to work on the next project as well, so I guess that means we succeeded to some extent?”

He added: “The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy — that’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun. I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am (laughs).”