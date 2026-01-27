Nintendo details Splatoon 3 version 11.0.0 which arrives this week

Nintendo has detailed Splatoon 3’s next major update, version 11.0.0, which will arrive this week.

Splatoon 3 version 11.0.0 will bring several big changes to the popular Nintendo Switch shooter, including changes to how health bars are displayed, changes to hit boxes, and the introduction of Flow Aura.

Splatoon 3 version 11.0.0 will be available from January 29.

Flow Aura is a new in-game state that will be activated when players defeat multiple enemies in a row. When players activate Flow Aura, they’ll be surrounded by a burst of paint.

“Flow Aura lasts for about 30 seconds, during which time players will get a boost to their Run Speed, Swim Speed, Ink Resistance, and Intensify Action,” according to Nintendo.

“But if you make use of those boosts to splat more opponents – or assist your teammates in doing so – then you can extend the duration of Flow Aura even further.”

Players can also earn progression towards Flow Aura by inking the ground for their teammates.

Splatoon 3 version 11.0.0 will also add the ability for players to see opponents’ remaining health after they’ve been hit. A health bar will be displayed for a few seconds if the attacker has a direct line of sight on their opponent. If players have marked targets with Thermal Ink or a Point Sensor, the health bar will be visible from further away.

Hit boxes will also be made slightly smaller after the update is released.

“Since the original Splatoon on Wii U, a little leeway was built into the size of the hit box as players got used to aiming with motion controls,” according to Nintendo.

“As players have become more adept with this playstyle, this has become less important. The adjustment in version 11.0.0. makes the hit box similar to that of the hit box in kid form, and should stop Inklings and Octolings in swim form from being hit when they’re hiding behind walls or around corners.”