Nintendo confirms this week’s general Direct is its longest ever

Nintendo has confirmed that this Friday’s Nintendo Direct will be its longest ever, outside of a console unveiling.

September 12’s general Nintendo Direct will feature “roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games,” according to Nintendo.

That makes it the longest ever Nintendo Direct live stream, outside of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal earlier this year, which lasted one hour and two minutes.

Typically, general Nintendo Direct broadcasts – which contain announcements on first and third-party games – last around 40 or 45 minutes.

The previous longest Nintendo Direct belonged to February 2021’s live stream, which followed a lengthy information blackout during the pandemic.

While the full contents of this week’s presentation are unknown, there’s potentially a lot for Nintendo to cram in. Firstly, the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros is on Saturday, which suggests new Mario-related announcements are likely.

There are also multiple Switch 2 games planned for 2025 which currently have no release date, such as Metroid Prime 4, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and potentially (if it makes this year) Splatoon Raiders.

Nintendo also currently has no first-party Switch 2 games announced for next year. On the original Switch, it plans to release Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Groove in 2026.

Outside of Nintendo’s first-party plans, there are several high-profile third-party announcements widely expected to be in the pipeline, including multiple Resident Evil games coming to Switch 2, multiple games from Xbox, and the Assassin’s Creed series.

Last month, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on Kirby Air Riders.

The 45-minute Direct broke down the gameplay modes and features of Air Riders, which is a sequel to the 2003 GameCube title Air Ride, now officially set to release on November 20 for Nintendo Switch 2 for $70/£60.