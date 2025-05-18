Nintendo confirms Switch 2 will include much-requested accessibility feature

The Nintendo Switch 2 will support text-to-speech.

The feature, which has been shown off in a new gameplay clip of the Nintendo Switch 2‘s Game Chat feature, shows players typing messages into the system, which are then read by the system itself.

While currently unconfirmed, the original Nintendo Switch system supported USB keyboards, so it’s likely Nintendo Switch 2 will also support the accessory.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will also support live captions, meaning that a chat box on the side of the screen during Game Chat sessions will transcribe what other players say into their Nintendo Switch 2 systems, adding a further layer of accessibility.

[Switch 2]GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you.While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input). — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T15:49:03.5157015Z

[Switch 2]GameChat supports live subtitles. The system can transcribe what everyone is saying and display it in a "chat box" on screen. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-17T16:00:03.0380394Z

Game Chat allows multiple players to chat and stream their gameplay to each other directly.

Players can also share their screen even if they’re playing a different game, meaning one player could be playing Mario Kart World while their friend is sharing their Donkey Kong Bananza gameplay underneath.

GameChat will be free to use until March 31, 2026, after which it will require a Switch Online subscription.

This week it was confirmed by Nintendo that Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rate (VRR) when played in docked television mode, despite the feature being initially announced.

Switch 2 is due to launch on June 5. On Friday, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will only be getting the addition of GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.