Nintendo confirms Switch 2 will get revision with replaceable batteries in Europe

Nintendo has announced that later this year, it will begin selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and accessories with replaceable batteries in Europe.

In 2023, the European Union passed a new regulation called the EU Batteries Legislation, which requires consumer products with built-in batteries to make these batteries easily removable and replaceable starting from 2027.

Now, Nintendo has announced that multiple products across its line will come with user-replaceable batteries in the region. Some products will be available later this year, with others coming in 2027.

The redesigned console and accessories will have very slight increases in weight and reduction in battery capacity, Nintendo said. The Switch 2 console will weigh 14g more with the controller attached, and its battery will have a 1% smaller capacity.

It said: “Starting summer 2026, in preparation for upcoming changes in European battery regulations coming into effect in mid-February 2027, selected Nintendo products in Europe will begin to be replaced on a rolling basis by revisions that contain a user-replaceable battery.

“There is no difference in functionality between current products and revised products containing user-replaceable batteries.”

Which Nintendo products will be affected by the EU battery legislation?

Nintendo Switch 2 console (available from Autumn)

Joy-Con pair (selected colours)

Joy-Con (L) Neon Blue

Joy-Con (R) Neon Red

Joy-Con 2 pair (available from Winter)

Joy-Con 2 (L)

Joy-Con 2 (R)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller (Available this Winter)

Nintendo 64 (N64) Controller for Nintendo Switch (2027)

Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 (2027)

These products will be available from the Nintendo Store, according to Nintendo, however, availability at traditional retail will vary.

The new revisions of the items will be sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Nintendo has said that consumers won’t be able to choose which version of the items they buy, instead, once the current stock of a product is sold out, it will be replaced with the new revision.

Nintendo has confirmed the following products won’t be sold with the revised batteries: