Nintendo confirms Switch 2 price rises, consoles now $500 in the US

Nintendo has confirmed it’s raising the price of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan.

From September 1, 2026, the price of Switch 2 consoles in the US will increase by $50 to $499.99. In Europe, Switch 2 hardware will increase by 30 Euros to 499.99 Euros, and in Canada, the console will increase by $50 to $679.99.

“In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems,” the company said.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”

In Japan, the price revisions will take effect on May 25, with all of Nintendo’s hardware increasing by around ¥10,000. The ‘Japan-only’ region-locked Switch 2 will increase to ¥59,980, Switch OLED to ¥47,980, Switch Lite to ¥29,980, and the standard Switch to ¥43,980.

Nintendo is also increasing the price of Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions in Japan to match other regions, it said.

Price revisions for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch will be implemented in other regions, with announcements due from the company’s subsidiaries.

Although the company has resisted market pressure to date, price increases for Nintendo’s hardware have long been expected. Notably, the price of RAM has significantly increased over the last year, which is mainly attributed to AI data centers.

US tariffs also affected Switch 2’s launch, forcing the company to hold fire on Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to economic uncertainty in the region, before eventually announcing that while the console itself would not see a price increase at launch, some accessories would.

Then last summer, Nintendo announced that it was increasing the price of the original Switch console in the US due to “market conditions”.

The global economic situation has piled further pressure on game console manufacturers, which historically have reduced prices over time. At this stage of PlayStation 4’s lifecycle, the console retailed for as little as $200.

Both Sony and Microsoft previously raised the price of their game consoles last year, then, in March, Sony announced a massive $100 price increase for PlayStation 5 consoles, citing the “global economic landscape”. The cheapest Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console has swollen by 50% ($200 / £200) since the platform launched in 2020.