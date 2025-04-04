Nintendo confirms Switch 2 GameCube games for launch, with Pokémon coming later

Nintendo has confirmed which GameCube games will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

Featuring clearer image quality and higher resolution, customizable controls, and online multiplayer support, GameCube titles will be available on launch day for Switch 2.

At launch, the Nintendo GameCube Nintendo Classics library for Nintendo Switch 2 will include three games. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur 2 and F-Zero GX will be available on day one, with other titles coming “a bit later,” according to Nintendo’s Treehouse: Live stream.

Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum were all shown as part of the initial reveal trailer. No information on how frequently games will be added to the service has been revealed.

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console via the My Nintendo Store.

“The Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller – Nintendo Classics will be exclusively available for Nintendo Switch Online members and will initially only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console,” reads a message on the MyNintendo UK store.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

Nintendo has released information on the size of its first wave of Switch 2 games.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following the Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.