Nintendo confirms Switch 1 sales aren’t yet ending outside of Europe

Nintendo has confirmed that it doesn’t plan to discontinue the original Nintendo Switch console globally, despite announcing plans to do so in Europe.

Earlier this week, Nintendo of Europe said it would stop selling Nintendo Switch consoles in early 2027, after which retailers won’t be able to order any new stock of the entire Switch family.

The decision is likely related to new European legislation requiring devices to have easily replaceable batteries. Switch 2 is getting a redesign to comply with the rule later this year, but the original Switch is not.

Speaking to VGC, a Nintendo spokesperson has now confirmed that the discontinuation of Switch 1 sales is related only to Europe.

A spokesperson said: “We plan to continue selling Nintendo Switch outside of regions where Nintendo of Europe conducts business.”

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that multiple Switch 2 products will come with user-replaceable batteries in Europe starting later this year. The redesigned console and accessories will have very slight increases in weight and a reduction in battery capacity, Nintendo said.

The original Nintendo Switch will turn ten years old next year and is very close to becoming the best-selling games console of all time, after breaking Nintendo’s own record set by the Nintendo DS.

As of March 31, 2026, 155.92 million Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold. The best-selling console of all-time, Sony’s PlayStation 2, currently sits at 160 million units.