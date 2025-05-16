Nintendo confirms previously expected Switch 2 feature won’t be available at launch

Despite initially announcing the feature, Nintendo has confirmed that Switch 2 will not support variable refresh rate (VRR) when played in docked television mode.

VRR, in Nintendo’s words, helps games move seamlessly “by preventing frame skips and flickering”.

Following Switch 2’s full reveal in April, Nintendo’s official websites had advertised VRR support for the console in both handheld and docked mode. However, some weeks later, it was noticed that references to VRR had been quietly removed in relation to docked play.

Now, over a month later, Nintendo has finally clarified that Switch 2 will support VRR in handheld mode only – but not on TV.

A spokesperson told Nintendo Life: “Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error.”

When asked if VRR support for docked mode could be added later via a firmware update, Nintendo said: “We have nothing to announce on this topic.”

Switch 2 is due to launch on June 5. On Friday, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will only be getting the addition of GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.