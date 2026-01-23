Nintendo confirms Nintendo Direct this weekend for Mario Galaxy Movie

Nintendo will hold a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Super Mario Galaxy Movie on Sunday, January 25, it’s announced.

The live stream will take place at 9am ET / 2pm GMT and reveal new details on the Illumination movie sequel.

The second Illumination film will see Mario and friends travelling to space, as in the Super Mario Galaxy games.

An earlier Nintendo Direct held in November confirmed Rosalina and Bowser Jr as new characters. Rosalina will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Bowser Jr will be played by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems.

Mario voice actor, Chris Pratt, recently hinted that more characters will appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie than have so far been announced.

Speaking to GamesRadar, the actor said, “Oh, yes, there are,” when asked if there are any new characters he’s looking forward to seeing in the sequel.

“I’m not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer, and then there’s even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release on April 3, 2026, in the United States and “many additional markets globally”, and will arrive in Japan on April 24, 2026.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, while Matthew Fogel has returned to write the screenplay, and Brian Tyler has returned to compose the score.

“At this moment, our team of artists at Illumination is just weeks away from completing animation,” Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said late last year.

“Their work is stunning and we can’t wait to share it all with you. Working side by side with Nintendo, we are bringing an incredible range of characters to the big screen – many for the first time – from iconic favourites to deep cuts that longtime fans will recognize. What you’re about to see will give you a glimpse of the team’s outstanding work.”