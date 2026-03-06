Nintendo confirms new Mario Movie Direct, reveals deep-cut villains

Nintendo has confirmed it will stream another Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct next week.

The Direct will take place on Monday, March 9, at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT and reveal the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, according to Nintendo.

As part of the announcement, Nintendo has shared brand new artwork for the movie sequel, embedded below, which confirms the return of some deep-cut villains from the video game series.

At the bottom of the art, you can see Mouser and Wart, both of whom debuted in 1988’s Super Mario Bros. 2 and have barely appeared since in official Mario releases:

A previous Mario Galaxy Movie Direct revealed a new trailer in January, which confirmed that numerous other enemies from Super Mario Bros 2 will be in the movie – most notably Birdo – as well as the return of Baby Mario and Baby Luigi, who appeared briefly in flashback scenes in the first film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release theatrically on April 1. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, with Matthew Fogel returning as screenwriter and Brian Tyler returning as composer.

Three major new characters have been officially confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Bowser Jr, Rosalina, and Yoshi.

Bowser Jr will be voiced by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems. Rosalina, meanwhile, will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Room.