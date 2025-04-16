Nintendo confirms Mario Kart World Direct runtime

Nintendo has confirmed how long Thursday’s Mario Kart World Direct will last.

The broadcast, which, according to Nintendo, will “provide detailed information about the Nintendo Switch 2 software”, will last approximately 15 minutes.

The Mario Kart World Direct will also be broadcast on the Nintendo Today app.

Mario Kart World Direct will begin on Thursday, April 17 at 6am PT/ 9am ET /2pm UK. You can watch the event via the video below.

Mario Kart World is due for release alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this month’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

VGC recently got a chance to play an extended demo of Mario Kart Tour, after which VGC’s Chris Scullion said it was “the most excited he’d been for a launch game since Mario 64.”

In Mario Kart World, players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere”, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

“Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment,” Nintendo’s description reads. “Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race.

“Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated.

“And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. Mario Kart World races onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.”