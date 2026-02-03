Nintendo confirms an alternative to Switch’s $100 Virtual Boy accessory: Labo VR

Owners of Nintendo’s 2019 Labo VR kit will be able to use the cardboard peripheral to play Virtual Boy games when they arrive on Nintendo Switch Online next month.

That’s according to a Nintendo Treehouse staff member, who confirmed the functionality with GamesBeat. According to the person, the functionality wasn’t previously disclosed in marketing materials because Nintendo no longer sells the Labo VR kit.

Virtual Boy games are set to launch on February 17 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Previously, it was stated that users would need to purchase either the $100 / £67 Virtual Boy accessory, or a $25 / £17 cardboard model, in order to play the 3D games.

However, it seems Labo VR will now provide a third option and, presumably, indicates that the Virtual Boy accessory could work with compatible 3D Nintendo Switch games, like Captain Toad, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit was released in April 2019 and was the fourth entry in Nintendo’s family-friendly build and play series. In addition to other cardboard sets, it includes the Toy-Con VR Goggles, which sit in front of the Nintendo Switch hardware itself. For more details, read VGC’s Nintendo Labo VR Kit review.

Ahead of Virtual Boy’s Nintendo Switch launch, VGC recently had the opportunity to try out the NSO version at Nintendo’s European HQ in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Although I wasn’t able to go too in-depth with the offering, as an owner of the original Virtual Boy, I came away impressed by its authenticity, in both aesthetic and gameplay experience, and the improvements made,” we wrote.