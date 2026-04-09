Nintendo confirms a summer release date for Rhythm Heaven / Paradise Groove

Nintendo has announced the official release date for Rhythm Heaven Groove.

The rhythm action game, which will be renamed Rhythm Paradise Groove in Europe to continue the series’ naming convention in that region, will be released on Nintendo Switch on July 2.

The game will be priced £33.99 / $39.99, as confirmed by the pre-order page on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is the fifth game in Nintendo‘s rhythm action series, and will one again feature music produced by Japanese musician Tsunku.

The Switch game will be the first new Rhythm Heaven game in over a decade, and the first all-new entry since 2011.

The Rhythm Heaven games are made up of a series of rhythm challenges, in which players have to use audio cues in order to complete tasks, by matching the beat.

The first game, Rhythm Tengoku, was released on the Game Boy Advance in 2006, but never made it outside of Japan. Despite this, the GBA’s region free capabilities and the game’s relative lack of text meant it was one of the most popular imported GBA games.

Rhythm Tengoku was popular enough to spawn a sequel, the 2008 Nintendo DS game Rhythm Heaven (known as Rhythm Paradise in Europe). While the first game made use of the GBA’s A and B buttons, the sequel instead used the DS touch screen, with players tapping, holding and flicking their stylus to the beat.

The third game, Rhythm Heaven Fever (known in Europe as Beat the Beat: Rhythm Paradise), was released on the Wii in 2011 but made use of the Wii Remote’s A and B buttons instead of its motion sensing capabilities.

Finally, Nintendo 3DS game Rhythm Heaven Megamix offered a sort of ‘remix’ compilation of the previous games, with over 100 rhythm games to choose from.