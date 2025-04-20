Nintendo brings back Paul Rudd for Switch 2 launch

Nintendo has published a Switch 2 advert featuring actor Paul Rudd, three decades after he appeared in a classic television spot.

Ant Man star Rudd originally featured in an advert for the Super Nintendo for its American launch in 1991.

Now, more than three decades later, Rudd has reunited with Nintendo for a new ad mirroring the SNES one.

“Step back into 1991 and watch the official Super Nintendo Entertainment System launch commercial featuring Paul Rudd,” Nintendo said. “Three decades later, we’re back together again. But this time, launching Nintendo Switch 2.”

Nintendo kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in many territories this week. Notably, it started airing multiple television spots in Japan, in addition to street advertising.

The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Earlier this week, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

Nintendo has confirmed that after a delay caused by US economic uncertainty, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will go live on April 24. While the console will remain the same price as previously announced, some accessories are set for a price increase, Nintendo said.