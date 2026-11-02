Nintendo announces Zelda: Ocarina of Time UK midnight launch, with free N64 boxes up for grabs

Nintendo is holding an official UK midnight launch event for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake, with attendees receiving special N64 box replicas.

The midnight launch event for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will take place at the Nintendo store at Argos Tottenham Court Road, London, this Wednesday evening, ahead of the game’s release on Thursday, November 5.

Those who buy the game at the midnight launch event will receive a free Nintendo 64 box replica, based on the game’s UK box design, complete with an inner tray and slipcase designed to fit the Nintendo Switch 2 game. Purchasers will also receive an Ocarina key ring, while supplies last.

The ‘Nintendo Experience Zone’ has been operating within Tottenham Court Road’s Argos store since earlier this year and is stocked with consoles, games, and merchandise for Nintendo games like Zelda, Mario, and Animal Crossing.

When it was announced, the Argos pop-up was said to be temporary. It follows last year’s Nintendo London pop-up store, which was open in Westfield Shopping Centre for around a month last October, selling merchandise previously only available at Nintendo‘s permanent stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, San Francisco, and New York.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is set to release on November 5 for Nintendo Switch 2. A limited edition 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console and Pro Controller was released ahead of the game last week.

In our recent The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake hands-on, we wrote: “As my time with the Ocarina of Time remake demo came to an end, I found myself falling in love with the game again.

“It was only a couple of hours, but the quality-of-life improvements, the enormous visual overhaul, the fantastic music arrangements, the new content taking me by surprise (minor though it may be), and just the overall feel were enough to fire a perfectly gyro-aimed Hookshot right into my heart again.”