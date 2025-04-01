Nintendo announces Treehouse streams with hands-on Switch 2 gameplay

Nintendo has announced that it will hold two Nintendo Treehouse streams later this week. The streams will feature brand-new hands-on gameplay with the Switch 2 system.

The first Nintendo Treehouse Live Nintendo Direct 2 stream will kick off at 7am PT/ 10am ET / 3pm BST on April 3, with a second taking place at the same time on April 4. Nintendo has yet to confirm how long the streams will last each day.

Nintendo Treehouse streams typically consist of Nintendo employees and developers playing the latest games and discussing the development process.

The streams will start the day after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which takes place on Wednesday morning. The stream will kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, with Nintendo confirming it will last an hour.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is likely to feature software that will then be debuted and discussed during the Nintendo Treehouse Live broadcast, such as the new Mario Kart game, widely speculated to be Mario Kart 9, which was part of the console’s original reveal.

Alongside further information about the new Mario Kart game coming to Switch 2, Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting news about how Nintendo Switch software will work on Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Nintendo Switch software, but a line in a recent Nintendo Direct has made fans question how the support will work, and whether Nintendo Switch games will receive a performance boost as a result.

