Nintendo announces Switch price increases in Canada, amid US trade tension

Nintendo has confirmed it will raise prices for many of its products and services in Canada, due to “market conditions”.

Affected products include Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games, and Nintendo Switch accessories.

Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will also see price increases, Nintendo said. The Nintendo Switch 2, along with its accessories and software, will remain at their current price points.

New pricing information will be shared on the Nintendo Canada website on August 1.

The United States and Canada have imposed tariffs on each other’s goods since President Trump sparked a trade war earlier this year.

Last week, Trump said he was cutting off trade talks with Canada “immediately” due to what he called an “egregious” 3% tax on American tech companies, which is estimated to cost corporations such as Amazon, Apple, and Google more than $2bn a year.

The global economy has already seen price increases in the video game console market, even before many of Trump’s tariffs were introduced earlier this year.

Notably, Nintendo was forced to delay pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US before it announced new, higher prices for many of the console’s accessories.

In May, Microsoft announced it was raising prices on Xbox consoles globally, with the US price of a 1TB Xbox Series X going up from $499 to $599, and a 2TB version going up from $599 to $729. Xbox Series S consoles, meanwhile, have been given an $80 price increase.

In April, Sony announced that it was increasing the prices of its PS5 consoles for the second time in some regions. The PS5 Digital Edition now costs €499 in Europe, up from its previous price of €449 (and €399 before that). Meanwhile, in the UK the console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40)