Nintendo announces Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 pack, coming next month

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle for Europe, which will include Pokémon Pokopia.

The bundle will include the Nintendo Switch 2 system and a digital copy of the game. It will be available via the Nintendo Store and select retail partners, and launch on July 2 for £429.99/ €499.99.

The console included in this bundle appears to be unchanged from the launch model.

This is the latest “limited-time” bundle deal offered by Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch 2 launched with a Mario Kart World bundle, which has since been discontinued. A Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle launched late last year.

This Pokémon Pokopia bundle will only include the base version of the game, and won’t include the recently announced expansion pass.

Announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct, the DLC will include both free and paid updates.

The free update, due in August, will allow players to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon.

In addition, a paid expansion will allow players to access a new underwater town, Bubbly Basin, along with new outfits, furniture, and Pokémon. A second paid expansion is due in late 2026, and the third and final expansion will arrive in 2027.

VGC’s Pokémon Pokopia review calls it “Pokémon’s best spin-off”, noting that the need to grind late in the game “can’t dull the shine” of the overall experience.

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love,” we wrote. “Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at one.”