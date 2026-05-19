Nintendo announces Pictonico, a new mobile game that turns your photos into mini-games

Nintendo has announced Pictonico, a new mobile game coming later this month.

Pictonico uses the player’s photos from their phone and turns them into playable mini-games.

The WarioWare-style games include eating food, rolling out a carpet for a married couple and peeling a facemask off someone.

Players can either take photos from their existing photo library, or take new ones in the app itself.

Pictonico will be available on iOS and Android on May 28, and is already available to pre-order on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The game will be a free download which makes a small selection of mini-games available on a demo basis.

After that, players will have to buy the rest of the mini-games, which are sold in ‘volumes’. Volume 1 will cost $5.99 and Volume 2 costs $7.99.

It’s not yet clear how many mini-games are in each specific volume, but Nintendo says “up to 80 mini-games in total” will be available across all volumes.

Examples of some of the mini-games, as described by Nintendo, include:

Here come your school’s sports stars…strutting down the red carpet!

Your boss is hungry and needs your help!

Try to wash away those embarrassing high-school memories.

Son won’t quiet down? Zip his mouth!

Two old friends reconnect while skydiving!

Grandpa dressed like a ballerina? Can’t miss this photo op.

Mom’s angry… But that nose hair must be plucked!

Dad’s making that face again. Wait, is that a facial mask?

Best friend turned final boss?! Evasive maneuvers!

That calm, collected teacher was all muscle this whole time?

The game will immediately draw comparisons with Nintendo’s WarioWare series, which is particularly notable given that WarioWare series director Goro Abe left Nintendo in February after 27 years at the company.

Announcing his decision, Abe suggested that his departure from Nintendo wasn’t on bad terms, adding: “Moving forward as a fan, I am excited to see what the future holds for Nintendo, including the WarioWare series.”