Nintendo announces My Mario, a range of products for young children including amiibo building blocks

Nintendo has announced My Mario, a new range of Mario-themed products aimed at young children.

The My Mario range will go on sale in Nintendo‘s Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto stores from August 26, with select products being released outside of Japan next year.

One of the main products in the range is a wood block set, featuring characters and items from the Super Mario series.

These will be sold in 3-piece sets for ¥2,980 ($20) or a full 30-piece set for ¥19,980 ($135). Each of the character blocks – Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi – is also an amiibo, meaning they can be used in compatible games instead of the standard amiibo figures for those characters.

Book publisher Shogakukan (which publishes the long-running CoroCoro Comic) is also releasing a board book called Hello, Mario! which lets children open Mario’s mouth and turn his face around.

This will be accompanied by a free app, also named Hello, Mario!, which will be released on smart devices and Nintendo Switch, which lets players pull Mario’s face and turn it around, similar to the title screen of Super Mario 64.

A series of short one-minute stop-motion shorts called It’s Me, Mario! will also be released on the official My Mario website and Nintendo’s own YouTube channel.

Other products are being made for the My Mario range by a variety of companies. Bandai will be releasing hoodies and rompers that dress children up as Mario, as well as t-shirts, backpacks and tableware.

Japanese entertainment company Happinet will be releasing soft Mario plushes for babies, as well as rattles and other small hand-washable toys for young children.

The full initial range of 34 products can be found on the official My Mario website.