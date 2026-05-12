Nintendo announces limited Switch 2 console & game bundle, ahead of planned price rise

Nintendo has announced that, starting next month, it will offer Nintendo Switch 2 console bundles including a digital game for $500.

The ‘Choose Your Game Bundle’ will be available at select retailers and allow purchasers to redeem digital versions of either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia.

The Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle will be available for a limited time while supplies last, the company said. Previously, Nintendo offered Switch 2 consoles bundled with Mario Kart World, before the offer expired ahead of last Christmas.

The new game bundles arrive ahead of an announced price rise for Nintendo Switch 2, which will go into effect starting September 1, raising the base console’s price to $500.

In Europe, Switch 2 hardware will increase by 30 Euros to 499.99 Euros, and in Canada, the console will increase by $50 to $679.99.

“In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems,” the company said.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”

In its latest financial results published last week, Nintendo said it expects to sell fewer Switch 2 consoles in its second year, partly due to the price hike, but also due to more people buying the system at launch compared to its predecessor.