Nintendo announces Indie World showcase for this week

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase, taking place this week.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 3 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT.

The show will last for 15 minutes, according to Nintendo, and will focus on games coming to both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch.

The last Indie World Showcase presentation took place on August 7 and showed off a total of 18 games.

The show opened with a trailer for Mina the Hollower, the next game from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games, and announced that a Switch port of UFO 50 – the critically acclaimed retro-inspired game compilation created by Spelunky developer Mossmouth – was available that day.

Other games shown during the last Indie World showcase included Ball x Pit, Is This Seat Taken, Tiny Bookshop and Little Kitty, Big City.

Last month Nintendo broadcast a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, which also focused on third-party titles. Games shown during that showcase included Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse, Captain Tsubasa 2, eFootball Kick-Off, Super Bomberman Collection and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition.

Because Indie World presentations focus on games made by third-party developers, it’s unlikely that any Nintendo IP will be shown during Tuesday’s stream.

On rare occasions, however, indie developers will develop games in collaboration with Nintendo, as was the case when Crypt of the NecroDancer studio Brace Yourself Games released the Zelda-themed Cadence of Hyrule, which was announced during an indie-themed showcase (when they were known as Nindies Showcases).