Nintendo announces a ‘Customer Appreciation Sale’ in America, says its tariff refunds made it possible

Nintendo of America has announced a ‘Customer Appreciation Sale’, which it says is partly due to its tariff refunds.

The sale, which is only available in the US, take place from September 12 to September 26, with Nintendo calling it “one of our largest promotions ever”.

30% discounts will be applied to “dozens of Nintendo Switch digital games and bundles”, according to the company.

There will also be savings on select physical games, as well as DLC, accessories, amiibo and apparel.

The sale will be available on the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Store, as well as participating retail locations around the country.

Nintendo says the discounts offered in the sale are covered by the tariff refunds it received after it (as well as more than 1,000 other companies) sued the US Government what it considered illegal implementation of trade tariffs on numerous countries.

“The Customer Appreciation Sale is our way of saying thank you to Nintendo players for their continued support and is made possible in part by tariff-related refunds,” it said. “While Nintendo absorbed most tariff-related costs, the refunds helped make promotions like this one possible.”

Nintendo previously said it shouldn’t have to pay back players after getting tariff refunds

Last year Nintendo increased the price of the original Switch hardware in the US – a decision widely attributed to Trump’s tariffs – with the Switch Lite becoming $30 more expensive, the Switch becoming $40 more expensive and the Switch OLED becoming $50 more expensive.

In July, two players decided to sue Nintendo, claiming that any money it recouped from tariff refunds should go to customers.

Nintendo asked the court to dismiss the class action suit, saying players “received exactly what they bargained and paid for” when they bought a Switch after the price increase.

Nintendo’s lawyers argued that the suggestion it was being unfair by not retroactively making the Switch cheaper again and refunding players the difference is “not how commercial transactions work”, because the customer agreed on the price when they bought the hardware.

“Nintendo or one of its retailers set a price for each product, and consumers decided whether that price was worth paying,” Nintendo’s filing said. “Those who bought Nintendo’s products received exactly what they bargained and paid for – a console, game and/or accessory at a price to which both parties agreed.”