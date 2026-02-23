Nintendo announces 80-minute Treehouse stream showcasing Mario Wonder Switch 2 and Pokémon Pokopia

Nintendo has announced a new Treehouse: Live presentation, due to take place this week.

The new Treehouse: Live stream will start on Tuesday, February 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, and will last for around 80 minutes.

According to Nintendo, the steam will focus on two games – Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, and Pokémon Pokopia.

Whereas Nintendo Direct presentations mostly consist of trailers and new announcements, Treehouse: Live presentations are more focused on hands-on gameplay presentations, much like a Twitch stream.

It’s unlikely, then, that any other announcements or reveals will take place during the stream, and that the gameplay will take priority.

Join us on Feb 24 at 2pm PT for a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #SuperMarioBrosWonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and #PokemonPokopia.



Watch here: https://t.co/hbADkgwz47 pic.twitter.com/lC2PX8VDZv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 23, 2026

Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will be released on March 26.

The Switch 2 upgrade will feature a number of new multiplayer modes, as well as new features in the main single-player game including the addition of Rosalina as a playable character.

As with other Switch 2 Editions of existing Switch titles, players will either be able to buy the standalone Switch 2 Edition in a digital or physical version, or simply buy the Switch 2 Edition upgrade if they already own the Switch game.

In a recent Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition hands-on preview, we expressed concern that while the new features may appeal to multiplayer fans, there may not be much for solo players.

Pokémon Pokopia, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo and Game Freak, will be released on March 5 for Nintendo Switch 2. Players play as a Ditto, who takes on the appearance of a human. As Ditto, the player will befriend other Pokémon to rebuild an island.