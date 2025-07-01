Nintendo and Amazon US deny report that Switch 2 products were pulled from sale over issues with third-party sellers

Nintendo and Amazon have denied claims made in a new report that attempts to explain why Switch 2 products were pulled from sale on Amazon’s US site.

Nintendo products have been disappearing from Amazon US for some time – at least those sold directly from Amazon, rather than third-party marketplaces on the site – but the situation was given more attention in the build-up to Switch 2‘s release.

According to a new report on Bloomberg, which cites “a person familiar with the situation”, Nintendo made the decision to stop selling its products to Amazon US because of the way the site integrates products sold by Amazon itself and those sold by third parties.

The report claims that Nintendo noticed some third-party marketplaces on Amazon were selling Nintendo games at a lower price. Bloomberg’s source says that some sellers were buying Nintendo products in bulk in Southeast Asia, then selling them on Amazon’s US store.

It also claims that Amazon offered to attach labels to products to guarantee they’re authentic, but that Nintendo didn’t think this offer went far enough and instead opted to pull its products from Amazon US.

Nintendo has denied the report, with a spokesperson telling Bloomberg over email: “There is no such fact. We do not disclose details of negotiations or contracts with retailers.”

Amazon has also stated that “the claims made by Bloomberg regarding our relationship with Nintendo are inaccurate”, but Bloomberg says the company’s spokesperson didn’t specify which of its article’s claims are wrong.

While Amazon continues to sell first-party Nintendo products (including Switch and Switch 2 consoles) on its various international sites, at the time of writing very few first-party consoles and physical games are available directly from Amazon US, with the vast majority of those listed – including Switch consoles – being sold by third-party marketplaces.