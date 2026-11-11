‘Nintendo absolutely hated this’: Two unrelated games called Piece By Piece are launching together in a Switch bundle

Two unrelated games with the same title are launching in a Switch bundle, much to the chagrin of Nintendo’s certification team.

Back in March, developer Gamkat and publisher No More Robots released Piece by Piece on Steam. It’s a cosy game where players repair items for woodland animals.

Two days later, developer Neon Polygons self-published Piece by Piece on Steam. It’s a puzzle platformer where players have to connect and disconnect jigsaw pieces to get through its 100 levels.

At the time, rather than getting into an argument over two completely different games with the exact same title releasing two days apart, both studios made light of it and released a Steam bundle consisting of both games.

No More Robots was planning on releasing its Piece by Piece on Switch later in the year, but found out that Neon Polygons didn’t have the finances to do the same with its Piece by Piece.

Rather than leave it behind, No More Robots has now signed up to publish Neon Polygons’ game, with both now releasing on the Switch eShop on November 25, either separately or in a bundle.

No More Robots founder Mike Rose stated on Bluesky that Nintendo‘s certification team weren’t exactly pleased with this, due to the complications of adding two games with the same name and (now) with the same publisher, with the same release date, to its database.

“I have some feel-good news to share today,” Rose wrote. “Earlier this year we launched a game called Piece by Piece. In the same week, another game called Piece by Piece came out. I heard from the dev that they couldn’t afford to bring their game to Switch. So I signed their game and now we’re launching both.

I have some 🌟feel-good news🌟 to share today!Earlier this year we launched a game called Piece by Piece. In the same week, *another* game called Piece by Piece came outI heard from the dev that they couldn't afford to bring their game to Switch. So I signed their game and now we're launching both — Mike Rose (@mikerose.bsky.social) 2026-11-11T10:22:40.491Z

“Both games are now up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. And of course, you can buy them both together in a bundle! And yes, Nintendo have ABSOLUTELY HATED THIS. We’ve been asked the question ‘why do you have two games with the same name’ many, many times by cert.

“Anyway, mega happy to be helping them out with such a fun thing. Not all publishers are evil, I promise.”

Piece by Piece (the Gamkat one set in the woodlands) will cost $11.99 / £9.99, with a 20% discount until December 2. Piece by Piece (the Neon Polygons platformer) will cost $12.99 / £10.99, also with a 20% discount until December 2.

Both games are available together in the Piece by Piece Double Bundle, which costs $20.99 / £17.85 with a 10% discount until December 2.