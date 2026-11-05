Nier: Automata’s latest update increases game size from 50GB to 366GB

An update has ballooned Nier: Automata’s file size to 366GB on Steam.

This is seemingly caused by a bug that has added the full game’s file size to the file size of each DLC. When stacked up, it means you will need 366GB of space to install the full game and its adds-ons, despite it only being around 50GB prior to the update being pushed out.

While initially suspected to be a typo on Steam, RPG Site has since tested this out and indeed found that Nier: Automata now requires 366GB of space. It’s likely the bug will be addressed in a hotfix soon, so it’s worth holding off on installing Nier: Automata or the new update until then. It’s also a handy reminder to switch off auto updates on Steam if you’re unable to revert back right now.

Some report that the issue is fixed on their end, but others are still showing inflated file sizes when they go to install the game or the new update. The store page still says that you just need 50GB of space to install the game. It only seems that you’ll be asked for the additional space when you actually attempt to install it after purchase.

Curiously, the update that caused this hasn’t even added much to the game, instead adding support for three new languages (Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese).

Unsurprisingly, the game is seeing some negative reviews come in, seemingly from those unable to play the game now that it wants to eat up so much space on their PCs. Right now, neither Square Enix nor Platinum Games has acknowledged the mistake, so it’s unclear when a fix will be rolled out everywhere.