‘Nice try’: Ubisoft responds to leaked Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game screenshot

The Assassin’s Creed X account has responded to a screenshot that reportedly comes from a private test for an upcoming Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game, claiming it’s been “heavily altered.”

Yesterday, X user @xj0nathan, who has a history of posting unannounced content related to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, posted an image to social media that he claimed was from Assassin’s Creed Invictus, an upcoming multiplayer title.

However, the official Assassin’s Creed account took the unusual step of responding to the post, writing, “Nice try… This might have started as an image from our private test, but it’s been heavily altered (most probably with AI). Not great to spread misinformation.”

“For those genuinely curious about the project: we’ll share more when the time is right!”

In response to this, @xj0nathan confirmed that he had edited the original image to change the colors of the character’s costume, as well as remove some watermarks. He later posted the unedited image.

Nice try... This might have started as an image from our private test, but it’s been heavily altered (most probably with AI). Not great to spread misinformation. 👎



For those genuinely curious about the project: we'll share more when the time is right! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 5, 2026

Ok vu que le compte officiel fait le malin, voici le vrai screen sans IA (et malheureusement pour eux, c'est exactement la même merde 😂) https://t.co/9tJkwjQWid pic.twitter.com/V7gMtYuP99 — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) May 5, 2026

Earlier this year, Jean Guesdon, who was recently appointed as head of content for Assassin’s Creed, shared an update on Invictus, claiming it was “progressing steadily with a test-and-learn approach.” The game is in development at Ubisoft Montreal.

“We understand there’s a lot of curiosity around this project: yes, it’s a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, but it isn’t quite what the rumors have suggested,” he wrote, likely referencing internet rumors that Invictus will have a stylized, cartoon-style art direction.

“With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we’re exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together. The team is incredibly passionate about what they’re building, and their work reflects our broader goal of offering a wider variety of experiences within the Assassin’s Creed universe.”