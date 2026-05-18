Nex Playground is finally available for pre-order in the UK & Ireland, with launch slated for summer

Breakout motion-controlled console Nex Playground is now available for pre-order in the UK, and will launch this summer.

Late last year, the console grabbed headlines when its $250 Nex Playground console got a 14% share of console sales during Black Friday week in the US, pushing Xbox Series X/S down to fourth place.

The Android-powered console features a motion-tracking camera similar to Xbox Kinect, and offers games based on popular IP such as Bluey, Peppa Pig, Fruit Ninja, Sesame Street, Barbie, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Currently, the system is only available to UK consumers if they purchase it from a US retailer and have it shipped to the UK. However, Nex has now announced that will change this summer.

The Nex Playground will be released in the UK & Ireland “late summer,” with pre-orders open from today from major retailers like Amazon, Smyths, and Argos.

The Nex Playground will cost £269 (€319) and will come with five starter games.

Customers can also purchase an annual Play Pass subscription for £90 (€99), or a quarterly Play Pass for £45 (€49), to unlock the full Nex Playground library.

Last year, in an interview with The Game Business, Nex CEO David Lee explained how the company’s decision to not sell games for Nex, but instead offer a Game Pass-style ‘Play Pass’ – which gives access to every game in the library for a 3-month or 12-month period – was inspired by the “problem” Nintendo had getting casual players to buy more Wii games.