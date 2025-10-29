New World is officially ending development, following huge Amazon layoffs

Amazon Games has confirmed it’s ending development of its MMO, New World.

New World’s recently launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update will serve as the final content release for the game on PC and consoles, it confirmed on Tuesday.

The game will remain online through next year, Amazon said, and it will provide a minimum of six months’ notice “before making any changes that impact your ability to play”.

The confirmation follows a huge round of layoffs at the corporation, said to have affected at least 14,000 jobs, including a significant number of people at New World’s developer, Amazon Games Orange County.

New World will remain available for purchase, in addition to in-game currency. The game will also remain available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game’s Nighthaven release will be made available for free.

“After four years of steady content updates and a major new console release, we’ve reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates,” an update reads on the game’s website.

“In the coming months, we will provide more details on what to expect and other essential information. Rest assured, our intention is to keep servers operating through 2026, allowing our community time to continue their adventures in Aeternum.”

The updated continues: “Players of Aeternum: Your dedication and enthusiasm have made this New World adventure an unforgettable journey. We’re deeply grateful for every moment you’ve spent helping build this extraordinary world alongside us.

“It has been an honor to share Aeternum with you, thank you for helping make this game something truly special.”

In a message sent to staff on Tuesday, Amazon announced it would eliminate more than 14,000 corporate jobs, many of which affect its game development and publishing business.

Specifically, the San Diego and Irvine development studios, which are responsible for MMOs New World and an untitled The Lord of the Rings game, have seen significant reductions, according to Steve Boom, vice president of Audio, Twitch, and Games.

According to the internal memo, Amazon will continue to work on various game projects, including the next Tomb Raider game with Crystal Dynamics, and Maverick Games’ open world driving game.