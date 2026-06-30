New Switch 2 model spotted in the wild with updated screen

A new Nintendo Switch 2 model has reportedly been spotted, featuring a redesigned LCD screen.

As spotted by Nintendo Patents Watch, the updated model allegedly surfaced on a Chinese resale site and features a Sharp LCD panel with significantly redesigned inputs compared to the standard Switch 2 model, suggesting it’s not a minor revision.

It’s speculated that the new screen could potentially address the ghosting issues that the launch model suffers from compared to its predecessor.

Or it could simply be related to the revised Nintendo Switch 2 model, recently confirmed to be coming to Europe, to comply with new regulations requiring that all consumer products with built-in batteries make them easily removable.

Either way, it’s definitely not the Switch 2 OLED upgrade many users have been hoping for since the console was first released.

A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site (img 1). Compared with the launch model from Innolux (img 2), the exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different (imgs 3-4), indicating an updated design—not merely a minor revision.1/ — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2026-06-29T17:19:07.320Z

Switch 2 has a 7.9-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p output with HDR10 and VRR up to 120 Hz. Speaking during a media event last year, the console’s designers were asked why they decided to go with LCD over a better OLED screen.

“Now there’s a lot of advancements that have been made in LCD technology during development,” said Tetsuya Sasaki, general manager of Nintendo’s Technology Development Division. “We took a look at the technology that was available to us now and after a lot of consideration we decided to stick to LCD.”

He added: “Even with the OLED version of Nintendo Switch, we didn’t have compatibility support for HDR, but that’s something we have the support for now.”