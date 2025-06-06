New SpongeBob SquarePants game rated ahead of official reveal

THQ Nordic is seemingly preparing to announce a new SpongeBob SquarePants game.

As spotted by Gematsu, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide has been classified in both South Korea and Germany.

Korea’s rating board awarded the “action game” a 12+ classification, noting that it includes “minor violence” as well as “explosions and minor bodily harm”.

The German rating confirms the title is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, although it’s not clear when.

However, THQ released a SpongeBob SquarePants game trailer last Halloween teasing an “all-new adventure” coming in 2025.

It’s possible an official announcement could be made later today when Summer Game Fest begins with its live kick-off showcase. The event promises to deliver “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals”.

2020’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and 2023’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake were both developed by THQ’s Purple Lamp Studios, which also made last year’s Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

