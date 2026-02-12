New Saros trailer addresses Returnal complaints head-on with a permanent progression system

Housemarque has debuted a new gameplay trailer for Saros, which shows off the game’s permanent progression system.

Saros is the follow-up to Returnal, the 2021 PS5 game famed for its high difficulty and lack of permanent progression. Saros appears to address that criticism head-on by offering the player more ways to get permanently stronger.

Gregory Louden, the game’s creative director, explained the mechanics to the PlayStation Blog.

“The Passage is a Carcosan temple with a vast history for you to discover, and serves as the game’s central hub. In the Passage you can speak with other Echelon IV crew, explore more world-building, and find a mysterious banyan tree.

“It’s also where, using our come back stronger mechanics, you can upgrade yourself using collected Lucenite and Halycon from your eclipse cycles on Carcosa,” he said.

Saros will also offer players ways to make the game easier or harder through Carcosan modifiers, another mechanic.

“With Carcosan modifiers, you can adjust your experience to make Saros more challenging or more forgiving. Carcosan Modifiers come in two types: Protection Modifiers reduce challenge by doing things like decreasing incoming damage, making it easier to reload your weapon, or extending the time you can use your Shield.

“By contrast, Trial Modifiers make the game more challenging by making Hostiles more aggressive, your weapon’s power degrades over time, or even removing your Second Chance ability entirely.”

Saros will be released on PlayStation 5 on April 30. Players who pre-order the digital deluxe edition of the game will get 48 hours of early access.