New ‘prestige’ physical game label Editions promises to ‘reinvent what it means to collect games’

A new collector’s label focused on physical editions of games has launched today.

The label, which is simply called Editions, is the work of Lost in Cult and promises to “reinvent what it means to collect games”.

Each title in the collection will be available in a limited edition run called Editions, as well as standard mass retail versions.

The Editions versions of each game will contain an exclusive outer slipcase with original commissioned artwork and a variant cover for the retail case inside.

It will also come with a developer signature card, a set of art cards, a fold-out poster, a collector’s checklist, a custom sticker, and a booklet with developer interviews.

The first three releases in the label are available to order now, consisting of the following three games:

Immortality (PS5 limited to 1,500)

(PS5 limited to 1,500) The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow (Switch limited to 3,000)

(Switch limited to 3,000) Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5 limited to 1,500, and Switch limited to 3,000)

Each game will cost £59.99, and will also get full retail releases for those who miss out on the limited edition versions.

Following the initial three-game launch, a new Edition title is set to release every month. After skipping June (“so as not to overwhelm collectors”), the next release will be in July.

The company is also working directly with DoesItPlay, a group that tests physical releases to determine whether they’ll be playable in the future, to ensure each release will remain a usable product in the future.

“Our games will all work straight off the shelf, ensuring they’ll be playable today and into the future when servers may eventually switch off,” a statement from the company reads. “While no company can stop developers from ever updating a game again, we guarantee games are currently complete, up-to-date versions with all the latest patches and content, tested thoroughly.

“We also check with developers that our releases are effectively as final as possible. We won’t release games on which we know we would be unable to stick to this commitment, no matter how good a fit for Editions it would be.”

Lost in Cult head of publishing Ryan Brown added: “Our Editions are designed to preserve not just the game, but the story and artistry behind its creation. At the same time, our retail releases ensure no one is locked out of owning great games physically, giving everyone a chance to play their favourites for the decades to come, internet connection willing or not.”