New Pragmata trailer announces it’s coming next year

Capcom has revealed a new trailer for Pragmata.

The new trailer was shown off during Sony‘s State of Play presentation on Wednesday.

Pragmata‘s new trailer ends with the announcement that the game is planned for 2026.

Originally scheduled for release in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, the adventure game is set in a dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon.

In November 2021, the game was delayed to 2023, the game was later delayed again.

