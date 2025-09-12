New Pokémon spin-off, Pokémon Pokopia, is coming from Koei Tecmo

A new Pokémon game is being developed by Koei Tecmo.

Pokémon Pokopia will see players take on the role of a Ditto that looks like a human, according to the trailer. The game will focus on the Ditto meeting other Pokémon, such as Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, in order to shape the world around them.

Ditto will be able to learn the moves or various Pokémon in order to shape the terrain, and thus discover more Pokémon around the world.

The game is set for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. You can watch the first trailer below.

Play as a Ditto transformed into a human and shape an empty land into a beautiful home for Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia, releasing on #NintendoSwitch2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zTiVcLHAgJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2025

Also announced at the Nintendo Direct was a paid DLC for Pokémon Legends Z-A, which will feature Mega Raichu.

Mega Raichu will make its debut in the DLC, and will have two different forms, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. No release information was given about the DLC, other than that it was “coming soon,” and that pre-orders will begin later today on the Nintendo eShop.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.