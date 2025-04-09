New PlayStation Portal update adds features to PS5 cloud streaming beta

Sony has added additional features to its PlayStation Portal cloud streaming beta test.

The new features that will be added to the system in the update include the ability to sort games in the catalogue screen, as well as the ability to capture gameplay.

Images and videos captured during a streaming session will be automatically uploaded to the cloud server, which can be accessed from the PlayStation App. Captures will be stored for 14 days.

Video clips up to three minutes in length will be supported, with the resolution for those clips locked at 1920 x 1080.

A new queuing system has been implemented for when the streaming servers are full. An estimated wait time will now be shown to the player. When the wait expires, players will be automatically loaded into their game.

Players will now be notified when their session is about to end due to inactivity, and a new feedback screen has also been added so that players can rate streaming sessions after they end.

PlayStation Portal’s cloud streaming offering is still in beta. The streaming games playable on PS Portal are limited to PlayStation 5 games, with PS3 and PS4 games not currently supported. It’s not clear if this will change when the feature comes out of its beta test period and gets a full release.

Games are streamed in 1080p and 60 fps, and include all DualSense wireless controller features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speakers and touchpad (emulated on the touch screen for PS Portal).

The beta is available to PlayStation Plus Premium members in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.