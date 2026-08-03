New Nintendo Direct dropping tomorrow dedicated to Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave

A new Nintendo Direct will be premiering in less than 24 hours, entirely dedicated to the upcoming Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

The presentation will debut at 7 AM PT / 3 PM BST and will be roughly 20 minutes long, detailing new features for the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

These are the times you can expect to watch the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Direct in your time zone:

PDT: 7 AM, Aug 4

MDT: 8 AM, Aug 4

CDT: 9 AM, Aug 4

EDT: 10 AM, Aug 4

BRT: 11 AM, Aug 4

BST: 3 PM, Aug 4

CEST: 4 PM, Aug 4

IST: 7:30 PM, Aug 4

CST: 10 PM, Aug 4

JST: 11 PM, Aug 4

AEST: 12 AM, Aug 5

NZST: 2 AM, Aug 5

The full announcement post from Nintendo reads as follows:

“The Heroic Games are approaching! Tune in on Aug 4 at 7am PT for the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Direct, featuring roughly 20 minutes of new information about the game.”

The Heroic Games are approaching! Tune in on Aug 4 at 7am PT for the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct, featuring roughly 20 minutes of new information about the game. #NintendoDirect



Watch here: https://t.co/z9IuBgzMEC pic.twitter.com/anw2TcX0XL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 3, 2026

The release date for the latest Fire Emblem game was announced during the June 2026 Nintendo Direct. Fortune’s Weave will launch on September 17, 2026.

“Discover an intertwining story of strength and steel alongside four new heroes: Cai, a young boy determined to save his imprisoned father; Dietrich, a swordsman ever on the hunt for a stronger foe; Theodora, a queen seeking to fulfil the long-held dream of her homeland; and Leda, a musician with her sights set on revenge,” reads an official description.

It was confirmed that Fortune’s Weave will cost $80 for a physical version at retail.