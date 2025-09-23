New looks revealed for Death Stranding animated and live-action movies

Kojima Productions has provided updates on its Death Stranding movie and animation projects.

Firstly, the Japanese studio revealed the first look at Death Stranding: Mosquito, which is the previously announced animation project from Aaron Guzikowski, who has served as a writer on both Raised by Wolves and Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners.

Mosquito will be directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto and animated by ABC Animation Studio, Kojima Productions confirmed at an anniversary event on Tuesday. Early footage shown of Mosquito teased an original character in the world of Death Stranding.

At the same event in Tokyo, Japan, Kojima Productions invited director Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One) on stage to discuss his live-action movie, which is being produced at A24.

According to Sarnoski, the Death Stranding movie will tell an original story featuring new characters and locations.

“With this project, we really want to capture the soul of the game, the themes of the game, but tell a story that you haven’t seen in that world, and explore characters that you haven’t seen before, and find all of that scope, and all of those incredible, real locations, but also those nuanced characters and do justice to this on a micro and macro scale.”

Hideo Kojima commented: “The game takes about 70 or 80 hours, and we don’t want to slim that down to a 2 hour movie, so using that world for a thoroughly different story is essential and important.

“I wanted someone who could write and direct. I won’t get involved too much, because if I do, I’m going to start saying a lot of things. I’ll be a producer, and I can trust Michael fully.”

During the same 10th anniversary event on Tuesday, Kojima Productions premiered a new look at its Xbox-published horror game, OD, and revealed a visual and cast members for PlayStation’s Physint. The studio also revealed a new augmented reality game in collaboration with Niantic.