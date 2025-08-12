New Helldivers 2 Xbox trailer seemingly teases a Halo crossover

A new trailer for the upcoming Xbox Series X/S version of Helldivers 2 has seemingly teased a Halo crossover.

The trailer is designed to promote the fact that the PlayStation Studios title is coming to Xbox consoles on August 26.

However, the trailer also ends with a shot of a Helldivers 2 city in the pouring rain.

A single Hellpod lands in the background, while saxophone music plays. While at this this appears to be an arbitrary scene, the saxophone music has been taken from the Halo ODST soundtrack.

The implication, then, is that a Halo crossover is planned for Helldivers 2, to celebrate the game’s release on Xbox consoles.

It remains to be seen whether this crossover content will also carry over to the PS5 version of the game, allowing Xbox’s Halo characters to appear on a PlayStation console. The game will have full cross-platform multiplayer so it’s possible.

Should this be the case, it wouldn’t be the first time this has happened. Master Chief is a playable character in Fortnite, appearing in all versions of the game including PlayStation consoles.

It also wouldn’t be the first crossover in Helldivers 2, which featured a crossover event with PlayStation IP Killzone last year.

Announcing the upcoming Xbox version of the game last month, game director Mikael Eriksson said: “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game.

“We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell. The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 was Sony‘s biggest hit of last year, becoming PlayStation’s fastest-selling game launch ever, with sales “far exceeding expectations” at 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in its first 12 weeks and 15 million by November 2024.