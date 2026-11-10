New GTA 6 trailer showcases PS5-exclusive DualSense features

PlayStation has outlined how Grand Theft Auto 6 will make use of the DualSense controller on PS5.

In a new trailer, we get a look at some PS5-exclusive features that will be available in GTA 6. Most of these centre around the DualSense, as Rockstar makes use of the PS5’s unique controller.

As the trailer showcases, haptic feedback will kick in for certain activities. Combat is one of them, as it appears that we’ll feel the recoil from weapons in the back triggers, but we also see that there will be additional pressure applied when we’re lifting weights.

It also appears that there will be feedback across the entire controller when certain actions happen on screen. An example we’re shown is when the player is thrown by an enemy, likely meaning that the vibrations will kick in differently depending on what happens to us.

Lastly, GTA 6 will use the DualSense’s built-in speaker, so we can expect to hear police radio comms coming through the controller.

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While games using these features are nothing new (Cyberpunk 2077 is another sandbox that used haptic feedback for weaponry, for instance), it certainly looks like Rockstar is trying to squeeze as many unique features out of the DualSense as it can.

This lines up with what we’ve heard coming out of Rockstar and PlayStation, with both claiming that GTA 6 will play best on PS5. This is because the two parties agreed to a marketing partnership for GTA 6, encouraging fans to pick the game up on PS5 as opposed to Xbox Series X/S.

With that said, the one thing that Xbox can boast is that it officially has the cheapest way to play GTA 6 at launch. It was confirmed earlier today that we’ll be able to play GTA 6 on Xbox One through cloud streaming, giving us the same performance we would get on Xbox Series S (albeit with the additional performance hits you’d expect from streaming).

If you’re looking for the best performance possible, that will be found on PS5 Pro, as that is the only platform that will support ray-tracing. All platforms will target 30 FPS.