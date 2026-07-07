New games and updates coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2026

Xbox has confirmed a variety of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, and PC subscription tiers in July 2026.

One of the games is available right now, while two others are already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC, and are being added to Game Pass Premium. The announcement was made on Xbox Wire.

The announcement comes after a tough week for Xbox, where five studios and thousands of jobs were cut from the company.

A full list of games being added to and leaving the service can be found below. The highlights include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Palworld 1.0.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2026

There are new games, game updates, and in-game benefits for Game Pass subscribers in July 2026.

Games coming to Game Pass in July 2026

There are games being newly added to Game Pass subscription tiers.

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Tamashika (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Ascend to Zero (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass PBA Pro Bowling 2026 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 15 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 15 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Mavrix by Matt Jones (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass FixForce (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Fogpiercer (PC) – July 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – July 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass The Planet Crafter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Updates coming to Game Pass in July 2026

Palworld remains on Game Pass, but is getting a huge 1.0 update this month.

Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

In-game benefits coming to Game Pass in July 2026

Live-service fans can get in-game rewards for being a Game Pass subscriber in League of Legends and Wuthering Waves.

League of Legends – New Champion: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC) – Available Now – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, and PC Game Pass

– New Champion: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC) – Available Now – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, and PC Game Pass Wuthering Waves (XBOX Series X|S and PC) – July 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2026

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so you should be sure to play them while you still can.