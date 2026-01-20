New Game Pass titles revealed, including Space Marine 2 and Death Stranding

Microsoft has announced another wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the subscription service, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Ultimate subscribers will be able to play MIO: Memories in Orbit today, followed by Indika on February 2.

Meanwhile, Premium subscribers will receive seven more titles, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, The Talos Principle 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and more.

Finally, PC Game Pass subscribers will receive Roadcraft this week, followed by MySims: Cozy Bundle on the 29th.

The new games follow January’s already released Game Pass titles, which include Resident Evil Village and Star Wars Outlaws. 12 games were added to Game Pass in December, including Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and Mortal Kombat 1.

The full list of new titles is available below.

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass