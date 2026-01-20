New Game Pass titles revealed, including Space Marine 2 and Death Stranding
Microsoft has revealed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles
Microsoft has announced another wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the subscription service, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Ultimate subscribers will be able to play MIO: Memories in Orbit today, followed by Indika on February 2.
Meanwhile, Premium subscribers will receive seven more titles, including Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, The Talos Principle 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and more.
Finally, PC Game Pass subscribers will receive Roadcraft this week, followed by MySims: Cozy Bundle on the 29th.
The new games follow January’s already released Game Pass titles, which include Resident Evil Village and Star Wars Outlaws. 12 games were added to Game Pass in December, including Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and Mortal Kombat 1.
The full list of new titles is available below.
Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass
Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Game Pass! Take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges on his mission to deliver hope to humanity. Are you ready to unite the divided – one more time?
RoadCraft (PC) – January 21
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
In the wake of natural disasters, RoadCraft calls on you to rebuild what’s broken. Operate a fleet of over 40 authentic construction vehicles to clear debris, repair roads and bridges, and restore essential infrastructure. Tackle realistic challenges solo or in cooperative play across expansive, physics-driven environments shaped by destruction and recovery.
Ninja Gaiden Ragebound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
A brand-new side-scrolling entry to the Ninja Gaiden series from the team behind Blasphemous, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound redefines the classic platformer saga in a spectacular, thrilling and challenging ninja adventure.
The Talos Principle 2 (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 27
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
A thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges. Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, get swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers.
Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D Cyberpunk world of Anno: Mutationem. In thisAction-Adventure game with RPG elements you become Ann: a highly skilled, combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in the giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express.
Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Build your duchy piece by piece in this refreshing hybrid rogue-lite game. Use block-dropping mechanics to collect resources, recruit troops to fight against belligerent armies, and let every block shape your realm, leading your path to victory! Complete Edition includes all additional content.
MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) – January 29
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Befriend cute characters and discover creative adventures across retro re-releases of two lovable games in MySims: Cozy Bundle. Use your imagination to rebuild a town in MySims and help a cute magical land become an even better place in MySims Kingdom. There are stories to uncover, locations to explore, and lots of characters with big personalities to meet.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 29
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
Your craft is death. Purge the relentless Tyranid swarms as legendary Space Marine Demetrian Titus in a spectacular new campaign, solo or in three-player co-op, and save the Imperium as your own Space Marine in endlessly brutal PvE and PvP games with 6 playable classes to choose from!
Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – February 2
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Indika is a story-driven adventure set in an alternative 19th-century Russia, following a young nun on a surreal journey of self-discovery. Blending dark humor with serious themes like faith, morality, and religious authority, the game mixes exploration, light puzzles, brief action moments, and symbolic RPG elements. Its narrative is enriched by retro-style arcade flashbacks and a strange companionship with the devil himself, creating a unique experience that balances comedy and tragedy while pushing the boundaries of conventional game design.
Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 3
Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
A remodeled 2D take on the second game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Our epic tale begins with four young souls orphaned during the struggle between the Palamecian Empire and the rebel army. On their journey, the youths join forces with the white wizard Minwu, Prince Gordon of Kashuan, Leila the pirate, and many others. Behold the beautiful and sometimes tragic twists of fate that await you on your adventure.