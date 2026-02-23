New Forza Horizon 6 ‘biomes showcase’ video highlights its detailed Japan landscapes

A new video has been released by Xbox, showcasing the scenery in Forza Horizon 6.

The new ‘Biomes Showcase’ video is a two-minute montage of locations from the game’s new Japan setting, running at 4K and 60 frames per second.

“Join us for a special tour of the stunning biomes and contrasting landscapes of Forza Horizon 6’s breathtaking Japan featuring the highlands, alpine region, coast, mountains and plains,” the video’s description reads.

While the video says what’s being shown is “in-engine footage”, it doesn’t confirm whether it’s running on Xbox Series X or a more high-end PC.

Forza Horizon 6 is set for release on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 19, so it’s possible that the latter is the version being shown in the video, which can be seen embedded at the top of this story, or on the official Forza YouTube channel.

A Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6 will also be available, offering players early access starting on May 15.

A PlayStation 5 version of the game has also been confirmed, but it won’t be arriving on the same day as the Xbox and PC versions, and will instead be released “later in 2026”.

Rather than previous games, which start with the player taking part in the Horizon Festival, this time Forza Horizon 6 will start players off as a tourist in Japan, and they have to qualify for the Horizon Festival.

According to developer Playground Games, Forza Horizon 6’s Tokyo region will be five times larger than anything the studio has created before, with distinct districts.

As in other Forza Horizon games, the map will include houses which can be bought, serving as Fast Travel points and garages. However, this time players will also have access to the Estate, a much larger piece of land set around an abandoned piece of property in rural Japan, which can be fully customised.