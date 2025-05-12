New episodes of Pokémon Horizons are available now in English for the first time

The next batch of Pokémon Horizons episodes is now available in English for the first time.

The new episodes of the anime series, which aired at the end of last year in Japan, continues the story of the second season of the Pokémon Horizons series. Pokémon Horizons is the follow-up arc to original Pokémon anime, which starred Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and ran for over 20 years.

In the UK, Pokémon Horizons is available on BBC iPlayer. Netflix has the distribution rights to the series outside of the UK. The Pokémon Company did not provide information on when the new episodes will be added to Netflix.

“Liko, Roy, and Dot are back on the Brave Olivine, and three of the Six Heroes welcome them with a challenge to battle!,” reads a description for the new episodes.

“Later, the Rising Volt Tacklers touch down in Kitakami, where Roy and Crocalor have a big mix-up, Tinkatink defends its hammer, and new friends help lead the crew to Kleavor of the Six Heroes and answers about Laqua and Lucius. With just one of the Six Heroes left to find, Friede calls on an old friend who might have a scoop, and Ludlow plays hero for a day in his hometown. Finally, the Legendary Pokémon Entei appears—is the search for all Six Heroes finally complete?”

The following episodes are now available in English:

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua

Episode 23: Into a New Sky! The Brave Olivine

Episode 24: Roy Is Crocalor, and Crocalor is Roy!

Episode 25: Tinkatink’s Hammer Wasn’t Made in a Day

Episode 26: Encounters at the Crystal Pool

Episode 27: The Search for Kleavor

Episode 28: Kleavor the Solitary Warrior

Episode 29: The Three Explorers

Episode 30: The Wonders of the World!

Episode 31: Wynaut? Wy-Yes!

Episode 32: Ludlow’s Homecoming!

Episode 33: Entei’s Fierce Battle Cry!

The next game in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Legends Z-A, will be released later this year. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and will also receive a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.